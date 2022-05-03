Fulham Confirm Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

At just 19 years of age, Fabio Carvalho has been one of the Championship’s standout performers this season, key to the now secured promotion of Fulham back to England’s top flight for the 2022-23 season.

The young attacker won’t spend next season at Fulham, though. He was meant to join Liverpool in January—and be loaned back for the remainder of the season—only for the deadline to slam shut before it could be made official.

It has been widely believed that the deal would simply be pushed back to the summer with the same terms, but neither club had released any official statements on the matter. Or they hadn’t until now at least.

“I really like Fabio,” president Tony Khan told The Athletic today. “He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy and we would have loved to have kept him. But we have made a deal that is best for the club.

“Since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of promotion He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business we are strong in that position.”

Carvalho underwent a medical ahead of his planned January transfer to Liverpool, with a fee of around £5M rising to £7.5M with add-ons and including a sell-on fee reportedly in the region of 20% was agreed.

Neco Williams also joined Fulham on loan, a move intended to be linked to Carvalho’s and which Liverpool allowed to go through despite it becoming clear they would not be able to get Carvalho across the line in January.