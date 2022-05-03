Liverpool Transfer Mongering: Reds Eye Chelsea Midfielder

Among the many and varied midfielders linked with Liverpool for the upcoming summer transfer window is Mason Mount. The Chelsea attacking midfielder is said to be looking for an out this summer. The club is dealing with the burden of sanctions assigned by the UK government on owner Roman Abramovich, who has ties with Vladimir Putin.

It looks like Chelsea will be ending the season in third place, behind Liverpool and Manchester City, but that won’t be enough to quell justified concerns from within the organization.

Currently, Mount has two more years on his contract, which isn’t set to expire until 2024. The most difficult part about this potential acquisition are the other teams said to be eyeing the player as well.

Manchester City appear to be their biggest competitors — wow, if true, what an exciting and novel experience that will be.

The fact is that Liverpool have been linked with every want-away midfielder in Europe and will continue to be until the situation with Mohamed Salah becomes clear. Until then, it’s interesting to follow the rumours and see which ones have any legs.