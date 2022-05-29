Sadio Mané Reportedly Close to Joining Bayern Munich

According to sports journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool this summer. Bayern Munich is a likely destination, but his next club is yet to be confirmed.

A week ago, Liverpool saw the Premier League slip away on the final day of the season as Manchester City overcame a two-goal deficit against Aston Villa to win the title by one point. On Saturday, they lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid despite outplaying the Spanish giants.

Now, it appears the club are set to suffer another loss with the departure of the star forward.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

The story was confirmed from the Liverpool end by Neil Jones at Goal, who added that the Reds would demand more than the €30m that was speculated for a deal for Mane, with new sporting director Julian Edwards faced with his first significant departure to negotiate as he officially takes over for Michael Edwards.

Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer.



Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 29, 2022

In an interview prior to the Champions League final, Mane had promised to reveal his future plans after the game in Paris, generating a stir among Liverpool fans and the media alike. Reports at the time suggested he was seeking a new adventure after having spent six fruitful years at the club.

In his pre-match press conference before the final, Jurgen Klopp dismissed speculation on Mane’s future, but did not definitively confirm that his future was at Liverpool.

“This is the wrong moment to speak about that,” Klopp noted. “Wherever Sadio is playing next season he will be a big player definitely.”

While the promised announcement from Mané regarding his future has yet to be made, with credible media reports emerging it does seem almost certain that Mane won’t be playing in a Liverpool shirt next season.