Sadio Mane Rumours Abound While Player Promises Answers After Final

Sadio Mane has one year left on his Liverpool contract, and buzz abounds that Bayern Munich have expressed serious interest in signing the player.

Reports from earlier this month suggested that Liverpool are keen to open negotiations with Mane to extend his contract. But German publication Bild reported this week that a Bayern move is more likely for Mane than a contract extension. They suggest he is looking for a new challenge after six years at Liverpool, with Bayern prepared to pay around €30million (£27.5m) for him, similar to the fee Liverpool paid for Thiago Alcantara.

Now, though, comments made by Mane have muddied the waters somewhat, suggesting an unknown destination for him next season.

“Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game,” he said. “That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special.

“I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let’s go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys’ biggest dream, then I will give you the answers.”

Other outlets like Germany, such as Sky Sports, are also covering their bases by emphasizing that Mane could leave the Reds rather than that he will, with Bayern his likely destination if he does.

For those of you cool and edgy types who are totally fine with the possibility of not seeing Mane in a Liverpool shirt because “this is how football works”, curse your small, black hearts. I, for one, will hate it if that’s what happens.

In less potentially depressing news, Mané did a fun interview with Jamie Carragher for The Telegraph, in which he revealed that he almost signed as a Red of another kind:

“I have to say, I was really close to signing for Manchester United. I had a contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool.’ I was convinced to go to Klopp’s project.”

Thank you, Papa Klopp.