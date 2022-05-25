Rumour Mongering: Bologna Also Want Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool FC have been tipped to bring in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay for a while now. Now, in addition to Leeds United, the Reds could face further competition in the form of Italy’s Bologna.

The Italians had previously shown interest in the right-back in the winter transfer window, but their bid of £4.8million wasn’t accepted. Bologna, of course, have had recent success with Scottish full-backs, having signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts in 2020. The Scotland international is now expected to leave with Arsenal and AC Milan interested in acquiring the full-back. It’s something that’s not lost on Ramsay as he has been previously quoted as saying:

“The likes of Aaron Hickey came in at Hearts. He did well and got a big move to Serie A and he’s been brilliant, scoring goals and everything.

That being said, this was his next line.

“Andy Robertson at Liverpool and Tierney at Arsenal, they’ve all been brilliant and they’re players I look up to, especially as they are full-backs like me. “I’ve seen what they’ve done. I feel I could go on to do that as well.”

Bologna, along with Leeds, could potentially offer Ramsay more playing time and first-team opportunities than at Liverpool, where the Trent Alexander-Arnold, the best right-back in the world who is just 23 years old, would play ahead of him. Ramsay is a wanted man, and he’ll have a big decision to make this summer.