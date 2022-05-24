Rumour Mongering: Tchouaméni Chooses Real Madrid Over Liverpool

With arguably the best and deepest defensive unit in Europe and a front line recently bolstered by the signing of Luis Diaz, Liverpool’s priority in the summer transfer window is set to be midfield where the club intend to refresh an aging core.

With that in mind, over the past few months there has been one rumoured top target: Aurélien Tchouaméni. The 22-year-old France and Monaco midfielder is one of the game’s top young players, and Liverpool quickly emerged as one of the frontrunners.

There was another frontrunner, though. Real Madrid. Rumoured to be Tchouaméni’s dream club but expected to spend big on Kylian Mbappe and with reports out of Spain that Los Blancos wouldn’t be able afford to sign Tchouaméni as well.

It all seemed to be setting up Tchouaméni to Liverpool. At least until Mbappe changed his mind and decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Madrid with money to spend and the need to make a big signing to save face if nothing else.

Queue reports today from France’s RMC, who say that the player has now made the choice that many assumed he would as soon as the Mbappe move fell through and Madrid became a realistic destination for Tchouaméni this summer.

A base deal of €80M plus add-ons and a five-year contract is said to have been agreed. And now, Liverpool will move on to whoever Plan B is in this situation—and given the club’s recruitment record, we’d say fans shouldn’t be worried.