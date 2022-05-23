Rumour Mongering: Bayern Munich Working On €50M Sadio Mané Transfer

In Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané, Liverpool have three forwards who will be 30 years old when the 2022-23 season kicks off. In Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané, Liverpool have three forwards whose contracts expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It’s obvious, then, why many have looked ahead to the summer of 2022 and seen the point at which both the club and the three attackers who have been so key to its recent success must make decisions about the future. Choices will need to be made regarding new contracts—or, potentially, sales.

Over the past month, the name that’s been most commonly mentioned as a potential sale is also the player in form, Sadio Mané. The Senegalese attacker has been the club’s best player since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. And he’s been linked off and on with Bayern Munich.

The German giants look likely to lose Robert Lewandowski this offseason, with the Polish striker likely to join Barcelona, and Mané could be the big name attacking signing to soften the blow. Or at least that’s how the story has been framed. Now, Sky Germany claim there has been recent movement.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have been in contact with Mané’s representatives and believe a deal for €50M or less can be done, with the player a top target for manager Julian Nagelsmann and the Mané himself said to be increasingly open to a move to join the German giants.

For Liverpool fans it’s likely an unwelcome story, but the reality is that it’s hard to see all three of Salah, Firmino, and Mané getting new contracts this summer—and that will mean a hard choice between selling at least one for a relative bargain now or seeing them leave on a free in 2023.