Official: Liverpool Announce Signing of Fabio Carvalho

The domestic season is over in England, and despite the disappointment of coming up just a point shy of the title, Jürgen Klopp’s 92-point winning Reds still have a Champions League final to look forward to. They also have their first signing for next season completed.

After being minutes away from completing a deal to sign 19-year-old breakout young star Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in January only to have the transfer window slam shut, the club have today officially announced that they have in fact, if a little belatedly, got their man.

Carvalho will join the Reds on July 1st when his current contract with Fulham expires, with Liverpool paying a £5M fee up front along with a potential £2.7M in add-ons, a result which has been expected for a while but one that is still nice to get official confirmation of.

The player was born in Lisbon but grew up in London, joining local Balham in 2013 before signing with the Fulham academy in 2015. He has previously represented England at the youth level internationally but recently made the switch to Portugal for the U21 level.

This past season he was a key part in Fulham’s 90-point, Championship-winning season that will see the Cottagers back in the Premier League next year. He made 38 total appearances and played just over 3,000 total minutes while scoring eleven goals and eight assists.