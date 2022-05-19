Rumour Mongering: Minamino Expected to Draw Interest This Summer

According to a liverpool.com report from journalist David Lynch, “senior Liverpool figures” expect Premier League and European clubs to be interested in Takumi Minamino in the summer, with more regular playing time expected to prove too difficult to turn down.

Taki has had an impressive season, despite being on the fringes of the Liverpool FC squad. He proved crucial to the club’s domestic cup double, playing most of the games in the early stages of both competitions, and was the team’s top goalscorer in both cup competitions. 10 goals and one assist across 24 games from your sixth or seventh-choice attacker is nothing to sneeze at.

Taki was wanted in the summer by Southampton after his half-season loan spell and was also on the receiving end of overtures from Leeds United during the January transfer window. In a recent report from Calciomercato, Minamino was also linked with Lazio, a club that has made a habit of stockpiling ex-Liverpool players in recent years. He should have plenty of options for the choice of his next challenge.

Coupled with Divock Origi’s expected departure to AC Milan, Liverpool will be losing two of their more natural finishers, with Minamino recording 101 mins per goal and Origi at 100 mins per goal respectively. That’s kind of insane from your sixth and seventh-choice attackers. Liverpool FC will probably attempt to replicate that production in some form with the incoming Fabio Carvalho. It’ll be certainly interesting to see how else they attempt to replace Taki and Divock’s output.