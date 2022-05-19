Divock Origi Reportedly Agrees AC Milan Contract

It’s hardly a surprise given every rumour and report for the past six months has had Divock Origi joining AC Milan in the summer on a free transfer, but if there was any doubt as to the 27-year-old striker’s future it appears settled today.

Widespread reports, from The Athletic to The Guardian to club connected journalists to the transfer pages in Italy, say Origi and Milan have this week successfully completed contract negotiations and a final deal has been fully agreed.

A medical has been booked for the player following next week’s Champions League final in Paris, after which the announcement will be made and Origi will formally and officially move on after seven memorable seasons at Anfield.

While he may never have been a nailed-on starter for the Reds, Origi was involved in plenty of memorable moments—with his goals against Everton especially so—and his goals were key to their Champions League triumph in 2019.

Joining Milan should mean that Origi has a chance both at more regular playing time as well as silverware, with AC currently top of the Serie A table and likely to be one of the favourites to win the Italian league in the 2022-23 season.