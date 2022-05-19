Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Antsy For Antony

According to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL, 22-year-old Brazil international and Ajax winger Antony is wanted by Liverpool FC, Manchester United, and Newcastle United. The outlet adds that the player would prefer to join Liverpool or Manchester. The Brazilian is reportedly valued at around £42m-£51m.

The skilful Brazilian has been an important player Ajax’s recently concluded Eredivisie campaign, helping the Dutch giants to the title with 22 goal contributions (12 goals, 10 assists) in 33 games in all competitions.

Of course, his manager at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, is now the new manager of Manchester United, so that’s a natural fit, with United’s gaping hole in the right-wing position a problem Antony could quickly fill.

For Liverpool, maybe you could argue the need for a more right-sided player behind Salah on the right. Still, with Luis Diaz just having joined in January to give Liverpool five starting-quality attacking options, it seems rather unlikely Liverpool will be adding to its frontline. If anything, it looks like an attacker will probably leave in the summer before the club considers bolstering its attacking spots.