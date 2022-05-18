Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Remain Auerelien Tchouameni Frontrunners

In recent weeks, while Liverpool have been pushing to keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race and keep their dream of a historic quadruple alive, the rumour mongers in France have been pushing a transfer blockbuster.

Auerelien Tchouameni, the 22-year-old Monaco star, is one of the game’s most highly regarded young midfielders. He’s also long been considered a near lock to end up at Real Madrid when the time comes, and many assumed that time was this summer.

Over the past month, though, Liverpool have gone from being cast as in the race to being presented as something of a favourite to sign the young Frenchman, and this week has seen football reporters in France doubling down on that idea.

Madrid remain a looming threat, but the Spanish club’s priority this summer is Kylian Mbappe and with midfield considered a less pressing issue reports have consistently cast Monaco’s €75M asking price as too high for them in the circumstances.

From the Liverpool end, the belief is that whether or not a deal for Tchouameni is possible, the club intend to make their big offseason move in midfield having completed moves to refresh an aging defence and attack in recent transfer windows.