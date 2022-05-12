Rumour Mongering: Gerrard and Aston Villa Target Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

As far as transfer rumours go, this one’s about as obvious as it gets. On the one side, you have Joe Gomez, one of England’s top young centre halves and a player who at 24 years of age was key for Liverpool in one of the top points hauls of the Premier League era.

Despite his obvious talents, he’s fallen down the pecking order, slipping to fourth choice centre half for the Reds. Mostly, it’s the bad luck of injuries—and on the flip side Joël Matip’s fitness this season—that has led to Gomez’ limited minutes at Anfield this season.

Then on the other side you’ve got former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, now managing an Aston Villa side widely believed to be in need of reinforcements at the position in the offseason. Put the two together and you get yourself a little bit of Gomez to Villa.

Such is the story being pedalled today by The Mirror, who plausibly point out that despite how highly regarded Gomez is at Liverpool, given his age and playing time this season it’s not difficult to imagine that the player might be interested in a move this summer.

No price is proposed for a potential transfer, but Gomez’ contract with the Reds runs for two more seasons after this and given his age, talent, and homegrown status it’s hard to imagine Liverpool would look to ship him out on the cheap if he does wish to depart.