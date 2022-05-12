Liverpool Reportedly Expected to Complete Ramsay Signing

With 21-year-old Neco Williams impressing on loan with Fulham this season and helping the Championship side win their division and earn promotion back to the Premier League, there has been some talk of late that the Reds might not have to hit the market in search of right back depth.

However, while Williams has been impressing there have also been a series of rumours and reports linking Liverpool with 18-year-old Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay, and this week those rumours and reports have increasingly begun to take on a tone suggesting that it’s a done deal.

After a number of reports from the likes of Sky and the transfer aggregator sites, today we see The Atlhetic’s James Pearce adding a rather more reliable name to the mix by saying that he fully expects the young right back to head south from Scotland and join Liverpool this summer.

Elsewhere, talk has been of Leeds United—on the verge of relegation but with a clearer path to playing time—being the other side pushing hardest for Ramsay, whose fee is expected to end up around £4M . It also all means Williams is likely to leave the club permanently come summer.