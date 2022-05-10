Liverpool Will Reportedly Seek Sadio Mané Contract Extension in Summer

In Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané, Liverpool have three key forwards who are either 30 years old today or set to turn 30 later in the year. In the trio, the club also have three players whose contracts expire in 2023.

According to journalists with ties to the club, it’s unlikely that all three will extend their stay at Anfield beyond their current deals, leaving something of a question as to which two might stay and which one might end the end depart.

Recent reports out of Germany and Spain suggesting Bayern Munich and Barcelona have serious interest in signing Mané led some to believe the most likely departure might be the Senegalese forward in a hot run of form of late.

However, subsequent reports from the likes of Goal’s Neil Jones say that the club believe such interest is overstated—and that Liverpool fully intend to open negotiations to extend Mané’s stay on Merseyside at the end of the season.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the news is that such a timeline would suggest that if a new contract isn’t forthcoming it would likely result either in a sale late in the window or allowing the player to leave on a free in 2023.

That may suggest that such an approach is intended for all three of Liverpool’s more veteran forwards, with the club content to agree deals with two while allowing the third to then leave the club when their contract expires.