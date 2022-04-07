Rumour Mongering: Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool Deal Done

In January, Liverpool thought they had completed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham only to be foiled by the close of the transfer window.

All signs pointed to the deal being concluded for the summer despite that, but while it remained unofficially done there remained the chance of Liverpool having the 19-year-old phenom stolen away from them.

Now, though, that’s certain not to happen. At least according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims an exclusive on the news that a £5M transfer fee with a potential £2.7M in add-ons and a five-year deal are agreed.

The player will not be loaned back to Fulham for next season even if as seems likely the Championship’s first place side gets promoted back to the Premier League.

According to the story the deal, if it is indeed done, still isn’t set to be publicly announced until the season ends in May, but if all the papers have now been signed it should at least mean no further risk of Carvalho ending up elsewhere.

If the deal is done, there’s also likely to be further confirmation leaked on the matter now that the transfer is out of the bag by way of a widely-read source.