In recent weeks, Divock Origi to AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer has become something of a foregone conclusion in the land of rumour mongering, with numerous reports out of Italy stating that the deal is all but officially done.

Now, though, there could be a complication for the Serie A giants, with England’s second sportswashing front for a human rights abusing petrostate said to be making a late push to gazump them to the Liverpool cult hero who’s out of contract this summer.

That’s the latest from Calciomercato’s Matteo Moretto, who claims that Newcastle United have come in with a better package than the one offered to Origi by Milan—but that Origi remains committed and prefers the prospect of moving to Italy.

While Newcastle now appear safe from relegation, outside any moral issues stemming from joining a sportswashing front—something that, to be fair, most players aren’t especially concerned by—right now Milan does seem the better sporting project.

With the arrival of Saudi Arabia as Newcastle’s new owners by way of the country’s sovereign wealth fund it’s clear the goal will be to spend to get to the top of the table, but the road from where they are now to that point is long and uncertain.

In the meantime, Milan are top of the Serie A table and even if they don’t win the league this season seem assured of Champions League football in 2022-23. Assuming a competitive pay packet is on offer, they seem a much better landing spot for Origi.