Liverpool Reportedly Interested in Monaco Star Aurélien Tchouameni

Earlier this week, reports out of France claimed that Liverpool had made an opening approach for 22-year-old Monaco rising star midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni. It hasn’t taken long for confirmation of interest from the Liverpool end.

Rather than throwing cold water on the rumour, along with providing news of a potential new contract extention for manager Jürgen Klopp, The Times’ Paul Joyce has said the Reds are in fact genuinely interested in signing Tchouameni.

Further, he suggests that if there is no deal to be done for Tchouameni—should, for example, Monaco hold out for too high a transfer fee or the player be determined to hold out for Real Madrid—a similar midfield signing is likely.

Meanwhile, the chatter from rumoured fellow suitors Madrid is that while Tchouameni is a player they have interest in, midfield isn’t a top priority this summer and a deal would only get done if it was seen as opportunistic and good value.

Whether it all adds up to Tchouameni being unveiled by the Reds this summer is hard to say, of course, but it does look positive for those hoping to see the Reds add a solid and slightly more defense-minded midfielder to their ranks.