Rumour Mongering: Allegri Wants Some Tsimikas in His Life

According to a report from Gazetta of Greece, Juventus have reportedly identified Liverpool FC’s Kostas Tsimikas as a transfer target.

Looking at Juve’s left-back platoon, it’s actually easy to see why. Despite having several options, the overall quality they possess at that position is rather poor. Alex Sandro’s form has fallen off a cliff, Mattia De Sciglio is a career backup, and despite Luca Pellegrini earning some more minutes as of late, he is rumoured to be heading out on loan next season.

After not featuring much in his debut season, Kostas Tsimikas has been impressive. He has filled in capably for Andy Robertson, with the quality of his set-pieces and crossing ability a highlight whenever he has played. His trademark eyebags and infectious personality have also been embraced by the fanbase. Tsimikas would likely be able to start at another Premier League club should he decide to leave, but the self-declared Greek Scouser seems to really love it at the club and has never yet to make any sort of demand for more minutes.

Here’s the really odd part: Juventus’ rumoured starting bid is £11 million... the same exact price Liverpool paid Olympiacos two years ago in the summer of 2020.

Yeah... this isn’t gonna happen. The Greek Scouser stays.