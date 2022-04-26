Liverpool Transfer Rumours: Reds Finalize Deal For Benfica Star

Uruguayan news sources have made the claim that Liverpool are finalizing a deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. The 22 year old has made a splash this season, scoring 33 goals and four assists in his 39 appearances.

According to reports, the decision to pursue Nunez came straight from Klopp, who, it is claimed, is a big fan of the ace. This connection comes after the Reds played Benfica in the Champions League, where Klopp had the opportunity to scope out the potential target.

The links are also happening amidst the backdrop of continued, protracted contract talks with Mohamed Salah. Finding a replacement for the Egyptian’s immense talent should he leave is a thought on everyone’s minds. Already, Klopp has brought in Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz to fill out the front line and make the team less dependent on the Holy Trinity of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, and Salah.

These Nunez rumours have been floating in the air now for several weeks. lf Liverpool are truly that close to a deal with the player, we’d likely see more trusted Liverpool journalists reporting on the news. However, the club has been known to spring a surprise transfer onto people in the past, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it could happen here again.

Nunez’s contract with Benfica runs until 2025, and it’s said that he’s valued at upwards of £36m.