New Liverpool Signing “Looking Forward to a New Chapter” at Anfield

Liverpool aren’t in the habit of announcing youth signings, the club preferring to allow underage players to stay under the radar if they so choose. There are times, though, when those players would rather celebrate than keep news of their move quiet.

Such is the case today with 16-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak, speculated to be on the verge of joining the club for £600k in training compensation in recent months, who has taken to social media today to celebrate the completion of that transfer deal.

The young Scot posted an image of him signing his new Liverpool contract on Instagram along with the caption, “Looking forward to a new chapter at Liverpool Football Club.” Doak has made two senior appearances already this season for current club Celtic.

Celtic pushed hard to get Doak to agree his first professional contract with the club, but the Scotland youth international chose instead to head south to join the Reds—something he can do at 16 rather than 18 as would be the case for players outside the UK.