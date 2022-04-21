Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Eye Calvin Ramsay for Backup Right-Back Spot

Liverpool FC are reportedly interested in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay. After being linked with Italian Serie A club Bologna and a number of EPL teams, including Leeds United, Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, Ramsay is now being tipped for a move to the red half of Merseyside. A tweet from Bild’s Christian Falk says that the rumours linking Liverpool with the Scotland U21 are reportedly true. Now, why exactly a Bayern Munich insider would know about Liverpool’s business with a Scottish player... I don’t know, but that’s transfer talk for ya.

True✅ Jürgen Klopp is interested in Calvin Ramsey as a Backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold @LFC @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/J8sBMELA6E — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 20, 2022

A product of Aberdeen’s youth system, Ramsay has made 26 appearances for the Dons. Despite a season that has seen the club flirt with relegation, his performances have continued to raise eyebrows around Europe. A piece late last year by Goal.com on Ramsay describes his qualities:

Ramsay’s most obvious qualities are those he provides going forwards. His distribution is excellent over a variety of ranges, he is a strong set-piece taker and his willingness to attack opposing defenders is more reminiscent of a winger than a full-back. He is also blessed with excellent ability on both feet. This was amply demonstrated as Aberdeen posted a tweet of him scoring a stunning 30-yard strike with his weaker left foot while playing for the youth team. A strong runner, he looks every inch the modern full-back, with a style reminiscent of those at the very top of the game, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold or Kyle Walker. There is a long way to go before he hits such heights, but the intent and desire is there.

He certainly sounds like he fits the bill for a Liverpool full-back, and the ability to play with both feet never hurts. Neco Williams’ current loan at Fulham, and what seems to be his plans to move permanently for more regular playing time seems to be the impetus for this move, as it will create a vacancy at the backup right-back position. Current academy youngster Conor Bradley had been tipped for that role earlier this season, but Jürgen Klopp has seemed content to roll with Joe Gomez or James Milner to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold for now.