Rumor Mongering: Liverpool And Half Of Europe Want Darwin Nunez

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Liverpool play against a striker in Europe, striker has a good game, striker is immediately linked with Liverpool. Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.

So, Liverpool are one of the many teams linked with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez after the 22-year-old Uruguayan striker scored against the Reds in the Champions League quarterfinal.

Naturally, Liverpool would not be the only team in for the striker, rumored to be valued at £65 million. Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, and—gasp—other non-European teams are also linked with the exciting and prolific attacker.

Nunez has an impressive 30 goals in 35 appearances this campaign, and seems to be genetically engineered in the same “score goals and ask questions later” labratory that hatched Erling Haaland.

His link up play might be a slight concern, considering how Jurgen Klopp has liked setting up his Liverpool sides with more of a false nine that can bring others into play. However, with Bobby Firmino reaching the wrong side of thirty and out of contract next summer (big sobs on both points), and similar situations with Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah (more great sadness), there are probably worse options than Nunez to continue rebuilding a strike force to terrorize England and Europe for years to come.