Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Face Competition For Diaby

Forwards, forwards, forwards. As Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations wear on, the European press continues to link every potentially available attacking player with the Reds. This time it is Moussa Diaby, the Bayer Leverkusen number 10.

Diaby has been linked with Liverpool before, with reports that the Reds were leading the charge to sign the player in the summer. The French international will still have two years left on a five-year contract with the German club, but is said to be looking for a new home.

However, Liverpool’s competition for Diaby’s signature will come in the form of West Ham, who so far sit an impressive sixth in the Premier League table. Unsurprisingly, though, West Ham’s luck in that department could depend on whether they qualify for Europe this year. Champions League qualification may be a step too far, but the Europa League looks for them.

Liverpool are guaranteed another spot in the Champions League next season through their Premier League performances, but they might also win the trophy this year as well, which would make them qualified twice-over.

The Reds will have no shortage of willing suitors come summertime, and seeing who they decide is worth the investment will be fascinating.