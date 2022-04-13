Rumour Mongering: Divock Origi Agrees €3.5M AC Milan Deal

After previously rejecting Newcastle United’s late push to convince him to stay in the Premier League, Divock Origi and AC Milan have now put the finishing touches on a three-year, €3.5M per season deal ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

That’s the latest out of Italy this week regarding the 26-year-old Belgian striker, whose Liverpool contract is up in the summer and who has for some months now been strongly linked with a move to join the Serie A giants when the season ends.

The wage is said to be an increase on a previously offered €3M but still less than what Origi is currently on. It also seems certain to be less than Newcastle’s offer, given the Toon were rumoured to have offered Origi a raise on his Liverpool wages.

Origi is meant to arrive at the Serie A club as part of a major summer overhaul planned for the coming offseason—this despite the fact AC Milan currently top the Serie A table with two more points but one more game played than local rivals Inter.