Portuguese Reports Have Liverpool Continuing Chase for Benfica Striker

Benfica forward Darwin Núñez scored Benfica’s only goal against Liverpool last week. But could that have been an audition? According to multiple reports out of Portugal, the Uruguayan will be headed to the Premier League next season, and Liverpool are keen to be the ones to sign him.

With Roberto Firmino’s contract ending next summer, the Reds may be in the market for a tricky new striker to play up front. Of course, manager Jürgen Klopp has started shoring up the attack, having brought in Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota the rejuvenate the aging front triumvirate.

However, it’s clear that Klopp likes to have options, so Núñez could represent good business, but only if the price is right. However, with three years left on his contract and a £125m release clause, getting to the right price may not be easy.

Núñez and Benfica will be arriving at Anfield this week to play the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. His 36 goals this season might impress, but it will be Liverpool’s job to make sure he doesn’t add any others to his tally while on their pitch. He can try again if he ever wears Liverpool Red.