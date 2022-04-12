Rumour Mongering: Barcelona Pushing Hard to Sign Mohamed Salah

As negotiations continue over a new contract for Mohamed Salah, the rumours continue to swirl about clubs that are interested in the world class winger. But really, who wouldn’t be interested in getting a player of his quality in their ranks? It’s more unbelievable if a team isn’t checking for blood in the water.

The most speculation centers around FC Barcelona, where Xavi is looking for star power to take the place of their lost mega-star Leo Messi. Their main target in that respect is Erling Haaland. The prolific, 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund goalscorer would come with a hefty price tag of £300 million.

Salah, according to the Spanish tabloids, is Barcelona’s cheaper option. Haaland will have two years left on his contract, while the 29-year-old Salah’s contract runs out next summer.

If Liverpool and Salah can’t come to an agreement, then he will likely go at a cut-price after this season, or else the club risks losing him on a free transfer the same way that they lost Georginio Wijnaldum.

The best and most efficient way to stop these rumours is for Liverpool to reach a deal with Salah that will let him finish off his career in Merseyside. Until then, the question will linger on.