Liverpool Reportedly Complete Deal to Sign Ben Doak

Liverpool look certain to continue to collect some of the top youngsters from the United Kingdom and beyond with news emerging today that they have completed the signing of Celtic youngster Ben Doak for £600k in compensation.

Doak had been closely monitored by a number of other English clubs, with The Athletic’s James Pearce reporting that Leeds United in particular had pushed hard to sign the 16-year-old and offered the winger higher wages than the Reds.

The player, though, had his heart set on Liverpool, valuing the chance to work with Jürgen Klopp and some of the game’s top players—even if it meant a slightly lower wage to start and a likely more difficult path to regular first team minutes.

The youngster has earned a reputation as a goal scoring winger with Celtic’s youth teams as well as at with Scotland’s U17 side, and he scored a hat-trick against Georgia in their most recent match to earn his country a place in the U17 Euros.

Unlike players from outside the UK who, following Brexit, can’t sign for Liverpool until they turn 18 years of age, Doak is eligible to join the Reds and will put pen to paper on his first professional contract when the deal becomes official.