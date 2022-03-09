Rumour Mongering: Adeyemi for €40million?

Liverpool FC were previously linked to 20-year-old German international Karim Adeyemi, although it always looked like they were behind in the race, as reports seemed to indicate that Adeyemi preferred to stay in Germany. According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Behrenbeck, Liverpool and other interested Premier League clubs would be ready to snap him up for €40m.

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker, who has 19 goals and 4 assists this season, looked set to make the switch to Borussia Dortmund, but there has been a snag in negotiations between the two clubs. Dortmund have made an offer of €30-35m but Salzburg do not want to accept a bid of anything less than €40m. Behrenbeck says the following in his report:

“There are some, especially from the Premier League, who would take him immediately for 40 million euros. That is not a lot of money for such a player.” “I still assume that the deal will go through. We are too far along for that.”

With the arrival of Luis Diaz, it would seem unlikely that another attacker at that price point would be added... though we can’t rule out some shuffling in the pack. Klopp, Edwards, Ward and company have been known to move for targets they really desire, though it remains to be seen if Adeyemi belongs in that category. For now, this just seems like bait released by his agent to make sure Dortmund finalises the deal.