Rumour Mongering: Napoli Interested in Origi

We know that it’s going to have to happen eventually, despite the thousands upon thousands of us who sing about football without Origi being nothing. The Belgian international just isn’t getting the playing time he needs, including to trigger the option in his current contract with Liverpool that posits his stay can be extended another year should he make a certain number of appearances. So it looks like we’ll be seeing Divock Origi leave the club this summer. And it looks like Serie A team, Napoli, wouldn’t mind seeing the Reds legend added to their squad.

Per an Italian journalist, Napoli are gearing up to offer Origi a four-year deal worth €3m a year (£50,000 per week), which would be a paycut for the Belgian international who reportedly earns around £60,000 a week right now. Napoli will likely have to make their interest clear against other Premier League teams like West Ham and Newcastle, the latter of which has had a recent sportswashing windfall and will likely be able to more than afford to match that salary.

Origi’s cult status at Liverpool has been sealed with his incredible ability—time and time again—to turn up and score a goal exactly when it’s most needed. Suffice to say, we’ll miss him when he goes, but getting more starts and playing time is surely something the 27-year-old needs.