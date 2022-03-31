Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid to Fabio Carvalho

According to a report from Sport, Liverpool FC have beaten Real Madrid to the signature of one Fabio Carvalho, having reached a pre-agreement with the Portuguese youngster. While Fulham were reluctant to let the attacker go in January, and rightly so. They will probably breathe a sigh of relief at this decision, as they would have been left without any compensation should Carvalho have opted to move away from England, as his contract is expiring in the summer. Once the two clubs agree on a fee, it would also remove the need for a tribunal fee that would have come into play only in the event of a free transfer between English clubs.

The Portuguese youngster’s rather protracted move to Liverpool has been rather expected since Liverpool chased the 19-year-old in January, and reached a last-minute agreement with the Cottagers, only for the move to collapse before the deadline due to a lack of time to complete the paperwork.

Either way, it looks like Fabio will be joining Liverpool’s already very promising group of youngsters. Exciting times ahead!