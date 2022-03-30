Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Rival Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have regularly been linked with 18-year-old star midfielder Jude Bellingham over the past year, with the rumour mongers of the world seemingly convinced it’s a matter of when and where and not if the youngster leaves Borussia Dortmund.

This week, at least as spun by Bild, it’s Real Madrid who are cast as potentially the Reds’ biggest obstacle to signing the Stourbridge native and Birmingham City academy product who has already become a mainstay for Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

However, perhaps the most noteworthy part of the story for rumour fans is the suggestion that if there is to be a deal it’s likely to have to wait until 2023, with Dortmund not eager to sell and Madrid eyeing Bellingham as a target for after the next season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be looking for a flashy signing in 2023 should Mohamed Salah depart the club on a free at the end of his current deal when he turns 31—with Madrid one of the sides most commonly touted as a potential landing spot for him.

For Madrid on the other hand, part of the desire to push back a move for Bellingham is that Kylian Mbappe remains their top target for the upcoming offseason, while Dortmund have continued to insist they will seek to hold on to him as long as possible.