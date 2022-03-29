Barcelona President Laporta “Can’t Say” if Club Trying to Sign Mohamed Salah

In all the talk about Mohamed Salah’s future, Barcelona hasn’t gotten a lot of press with most of the chatter instead focusing on a potential renewal for the soon to be 30-year-old or a move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, or Juventus in 2023.

They might get a little more today, though, after president Joan Laporta said he can’t discuss which top stars the La Liga giants might be trying to sign but name-dropped Salah and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the course of his answer.

“Top players want to join Barça, that’s clear”, he said in an interview with Catalan outlet RAC1 this week. “I can’t say if we’re in talks for Lewandowski and Salah or not or [if they’re] into the club or they’ll tell me that I’m creating problems in the negotiations.”

It might be fun to spin a transfer tale out of his response, but realisitcally Salah to Barcelona is likely way down the list of possibilities—there’s a reason most of the speculation has concerned Madrid, PSG, and Juve, who all could have money to spend.

Even in their cases, though, a move for Salah this summer is difficult to envisage given the cost in transfer fee and wages that would be required, and if he isn’t going to renew with the Reds a massive contract as a free agent in 2023 is probably likeliest.