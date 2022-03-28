Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Offer Doubled Wages to Barcelona Defender

After a promising 2020-21 season at Barcelona, 23-year-old Uruguayan centre half Ronald Araujo appears to have solidified himself as the man to anchor the La Liga’s defence moving forward. There’s only one problem: he needs a new contract.

Having signed for the Catalans for around €5M in 2018 from Boston River in Uruguay, the deal he first signed as as a 19-year-old is still in effect and runs through the summer of 2023. Some reports have him on a salary of less than €1M per season.

For an increasingly key player for one of the world’s biggest clubs, that’s noteworthy for just how low it is, and reports have Barcelona having offered the defender new deal that would triple that, pushing his wages up to around €50k per week.

Liverpool, though, are said to be interested—and willing to double that number again, taking Araujo to €100k per. At least that’s the story according to Catalan outlet El Nacional, who have been discussing his future over the international break.

All of which is a bit of a long-winded way to get around to the point that the raising of Liverpool as potential suitors has something of the air of a player’s agent to it, a negotiation tactic intended to push Barcelona’s offer up a few notches.

Araujo, though, is clearly a defender of some promise, and if there is the possibility of Liverpool signing him either this summer at a discount or in 2023 on a free, it would be reasonable to think that the club might at least explore things.

Regardless if this is a case of the Reds making genuine moves for him or an agent proposing the idea of their interest as a negotiation tactic, it seems clear that Araujo is overdue a raise and will likely be getting one before very long.