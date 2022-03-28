Transfer Rumour Mongering: Origi Close to Free Transfer to AC Milan

It seems inevitable that Divock Origi will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The Belgian star will always have a place in the hearts of Reds’ fans thanks to his well-timed goals in big games. However, his time with the club is coming to a close. In the summer, he will likely move on as a free transfer to another club.

And the club in question, according to rumours, will be AC Milan. Origi is said to be close to reaching an agreement with the historic Italian club. The 26-year-old will reportedly agree to a salary of €4m per year.

AC Milan are in the market for a new striker, and while Origi is their prime target, it’s possible that he has some competition in the form of Gianluca Scamacca. The Sassuolo player would come with a steeper price tag of at least €30m though, so it remains to be seen which way technical director Paolo Maldini and sporting director Frederic Massara will go in the summer.

Despite Origi’s big moments over the years, he never earned himself a consistent spot in Klopp’s team. With the addition of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to the squad, Origi has found himself even further down the pecking order. A summer move would suit both the player and the club, but it will be sad to see him go.