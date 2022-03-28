More People Weigh in on Salah’s Contract Negotiations

There’s been a lot of back-and-forth and no real progress made on the Mohamed Salah contract renewal front. When we last checked in, Jurgen Klopp had tried to calm the waters by stating that everything was just fine and there was nothing to see here.

“Mo expects this club to be ambitious,” Klopp said earlier in March. “We cannot do much more. It is Mo’s decision. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there’s no rush.”

But that was followed by some flippant remarks from Salah’s agent and everyone and their uncle has weighed in at this point. Mostly to tell Liverpool to give Salah whatever he wants.

“It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah’s demands,” former Red El Hadji Diouf told beIN Sports this weekend. “If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with (Sadio) Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies. He is 29-years-old, and I ask him to play four more years with the Reds.

“A transfer to Real Madrid would mean that he would have to start all over again.”

It’d definitely benefit everyone (except Liverpool’s rivals) if Salah’s contract negotiations were to end in the striker staying put. Hopefully, we’re getting closer to an agreement every day.