Rumour Mongering: Mohamed Salah “Honoured” by Juventus Interest

With Mohamed Salah’s agent putting the superstar’s contract status and football future back on the front pages in recent weeks when he took to social media to mock manager Jürgen Klopp’s suggestion the club had made a fair offer and what came next was up to the player, some transfer chatter during the international break was probably inevitable.

Along with sportswashing front Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants Real Madrid, one of the clubs that has previously been floated as a potential landing spot for Salah is Juventus, known fans of big money free transfers. And so it’s no surprise to find some chatter out of Italy this week suggesting that Salah to Juventus might just be a legitimate option.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus have made contact with Salah—or at least Salah’s representatives—and got back that the player was “was very very honoured by the call” from Italy’s richest club. However, there is no suggestion that a move to Serie A for Salah could take place at the end of the season. Instead, it would have to wait for 2023.

Salah is currently on a base deal worth around £200k per week, but more than most Liverpool’s contracts are heavily incentivized and only base wages are reported, which can make it appear their players are on lower wages than their rivals. Unlike many, Salah has also kept his image rights, giving him more freedom to explore sponsorship opportunities.

While it’s impossible to say precisely, if he was on the sort of contract typically offered by the likes Manchester United or Arsenal, one would expect the reported wages to be at least 50% higher. For Juventus, giving Salah a significant raise on his current Liverpool deal and paying the kind of fee that would induce the Reds to sell seems financially implausible.

If he were to run down his Liverpool contract and move to Serie A in the summer he turns 31, though, that math could change, with no transfer fee allowing Juventus to pay more in wages—and, perhaps just as importantly, agent fees—to bring him back to Italy, but if that were to happen it would only be in a little more than a year and not this summer.