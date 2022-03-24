Watch: Ben Doak Nabs Assist in Scotland U17s Game

So far, the Liverpool FC agenda this international break has been to rest players where they can, and apparently, to sign all the Scottish and Irish yutes out there. Celtic’s Ben Doak has been someone that Liverpool has been linked with, and the club is reportedly close to sealing the deal with the 16-year-old winger.

As his name swirls in the transfer news cycle, Doak took time out to lay on an assist for the Scotland Under-17s against the Czech Republic.

| Ben Doak



Celtic teenager Ben Doak's assist as Scotland U17 drew 2-2 with Czech Republic this afternoon in Falkirk. pic.twitter.com/aBY3OJG14K — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) March 23, 2022

Great nutmeg, excellent speed to pull away and a nice pass to set up a goal... he’s a confident lad. It’s easy to see why Liverpool want him. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Reds are said to have edged out Chelsea, presumably because they can’t sign anyone, for Doak. The compensation for Doak is likely to be around £150,000, as the youngster has yet to sign a professional contract with Celtic. The Hoops would only minimal, UEFA-mandated training compensation, typically lower than that of England’s FA.