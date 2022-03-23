Liverpool Reportedly Expected to Sign Irish Starlet Kone-Doherty

Liverpool are expected to sign Derry City starlet Trent Kone-Doherty when the youngster turns 16 in the summer according to reports this week out of Ireland that claim the Reds have lined up a move for the promising young winger.

The player, still just 15 years of age, has yet to make a senior appearance fo the Ireland Premier Division leaders but has made the bench in the league and was part of the first team pre-season set-up for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ red and whites.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the player had recently trialled with Celtic and there was strong interest from the Scottish side to bring him into the fold but in the end Liverpool’s interest in the young winger won the day.

Kone-Doherty would be eligible to transfer to the Reds when he turns 16, two years before English clubs can sign youngsters from the continent following Brexit. However, as a player from another federation, compensation would be minimal.

Youth players moving between English clubs see compensation set by The FA based on perceived market value while moves between federations are governed by UEFA and set in the low-six figures to compensate only for training expenses.