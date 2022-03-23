Rumour Mongering: Divock Origi Agrees Deal with AC Milan

If reports out of Italy this week are accurate, Divock Origi’s move to AC Milan on a free transfer this summer is either entirely sorted or very nearly so, with the 26-year-old Belgian striker in any case said to have settled on his next football home.

The transfer chatter runs the gamut from Sky saying that Milan expect to wrap up the deal within the week to Serie A transfer talker Nicolo Schira saying the wrapping up has already been done on a four-year, €3.5M per season deal for Origi.

This comes after rumours over the past month increasingly set out Milan as the Liverpool cult hero’s next stop, with the player expected to move on in the summer in search of playing time after having fallen down the Reds’ pecking order.

When he does depart, he will be remembered for numerous important goals that played a part in recent Champions League and Premier League success for Jürgen Klopp’s men, but new signings have made minutes increasingly hard to come by.

If, as appears increasingly likely, AC Milan and Serie A is to be his next home, hopefully Origi can find more playing time and begin to add to his legend at a new club—though there’s yet time for him to add a few more lines to his Liverpool story.