Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Get Dybala Transfer Boost

Liverpool, who have reportedly maintained interest in Juventus’s Paulo Dybala, have gotten a boost this week. Juventus manager Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed on Monday that Paulo Dybala will indeed leave on a free transfer this summer.

“We made our choices in January, we got here. It would have been easy for Juventus to make a low bid, but it would have been disrespectful towards Paulo. The decision is made. Today’s meeting was friendly, clear and respectful,” Arrivabene said.

The 28-year-old Argentinian forward has long since been linked with Liverpool. Now that the player’s agent is allowed to contact other clubs over Dybala’s future, the game may be on to sign the player in this opportune moment.

Dybala gave eight years of his career to the Italian giants, and it’s said that when he leaves, the Reds will not be the only club chasing his signature. Other interested parties include both Manchester clubs, Tottenham, and Inter Milan, if Dybala chooses to remain in Italy.

Dybala will be one of the hottest free agents this summer, so he’ll likely demand a heavy wage packet for his services. Whether Liverpool meet that price will be something to watch for in the summer.