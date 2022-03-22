Transfer Rumour Mongering: Klopp Covets Watford Winger

Manager Jürgen Klopp is said to be very interested in Sadio Mané’s fellow countryman Ismaila Sarr. The Watford winger has impressed in his time at Watford and is one of the contributing factors to the team earning promotion last season.

However, the team currently sits in 18th place, precariously running out of time to improve their position. If they get relegated back down to the Championship, Sarr may consider forcing a move away from the club.

The 24-year-old is considered to be a replacement up front for the likes of Mohamed Salah and even Mané, if Liverpool can’t get another deal done with them before they’re out of contract in 2023.

Currently, Sarr is under contract with Watford until 2024, but a relegation is always followed by restructuring as teams try to deal with the loss of income and players look to continue competing at the highest level.

Klopp and FSG love a deal, and if the manager is as excited about Sarr as the reports indicate, a relegation fire sale this summer could be the perfect opportunity for Klopp to snatch him up. Though with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz recently added to the Liverpool roster, the club has been methodically rejuvenating their front line to avoid last moment desperation-buying. So if they do pick him up, it will be because Klopp feels confident that Sarr is what they need for his vision of the team.