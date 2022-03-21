Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make Contact with Leeds over Raphinha

Liverpool have been linked with Leeds United’s 25-year-old Brazilian winger off and on for much of the past year, but for many the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January sent a strong signal that they had moved on.

Today, though, the transfer chatter out of Brazil has the Reds making contact with Leeds in recent weeks with the suggestion being that the Premier League and Champions League title hopefuls could yet move for him in the summer.

That’s the story from UOL at least, who claim attempts to negotiate a new deal for the player at Leeds have stalled over Raphinha’s desire to see his £70M release clause reduced. His current contract runs through summer 2024.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also said to have made contact in recent weeks, and while Leeds’ Premier League survival hopes look better than they did just a few weeks ago, they are still widely expected to lose Raphinha.

In recent weeks, English outlets have pushed Manchester United as his most likely summer destination, but no mention is made of the red half of Manchester currently in sixth and not favoured to secure a Champions League finish.