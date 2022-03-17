Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Confident of Signing Divock Origi

Divock Origi has more than earned his place in Liverpool’s history books and for anyone watching the club during Jürgen Klopp’s time in charge it seems certain the 26-year-old Belgian will be remembered as a cult legend.

Playing time, though, has at times been hard to come by at the club, with Liverpool’s attack rather stacked with options that only seem to get deeper by the season. As a result, when Origi’s current contract expires this summer, he is expected to move on.

And according to Twitter transfer celebrity Fabrizio Romano, the place he’s set to move on to in the summer is AC Milan, who got to witness Origi’s impact first hand in the autumn when he against them in two Champions League ties.

Origi had a significant role in both matches, playing 143 minutes and scoring a goal and assist to help the Reds win 3-2 at Anfield and then 2-1 at the San Siro. Presumably Origi made a good impression on those in charge at the Italian club.

Those minutes against Milan represent a hair less than 27% of Origi’s playing time for the Reds so far this season, with the player making 14 total appearances totalling 533 minutes to date while scoring five goals and three assists.

All told, Milan seems a solid landing spot, one offering a clearer path to regular playing time with a team that should suit his strengths—but before he goes, wherever he goes, there remains time for him to add to his legend at Liverpool.