Rumour Mongering: Jonathan David on the Move This Summer

Supposed transfer insider and likely Ramy Abass Issa phone buddy Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Lille striker Jonathan David would likely to be on the move this summer.

Jonathan David, definitely one to watch in UCL and in the summer. He will leave Lille - transfer will surely happen, ongoing process. He’s on the list for 10 European top clubs. #transfers



Full focus on UCL and 1 pt away from qualifying to Qatar 2022 with Canada this month. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2022

The 22-year-old striker finally looks set for a move to a bigger club after powering the French club to an unlikely league title last season. Manager Christophe Galtier then bailed for Nice, and Lille has had mixed fortunes since, spending most of this season in mid-table, although they’ve managed to climb to sixth place in Ligue 1 now.

David is a name that has popped up over the years as someone who fits the profile of a Liverpool striker, with his impressive ability to press and finish as the clear standout skills. (He also seems to REALLY hate Liverpool.) He was previously reported to have been on a Liverpool FC shortlist with Diogo Jota and Ismalia Sarr, as far back as when he was playing his football for Gent in Belgium. Matthew Scianitti, a journalist with Canadian outlet TSN, also reported during last summer’s transfer window in August that the Reds were primed to make a move should Lille have put David on the transfer block then.

English sources tell @TSN_Sports, if Lille look to sell Canadian striker Jonathan David to raise funds because of the club’s financial challenges, Liverpool has David very high on the team’s list of potential strikers. Liverpool has long kept tabs on the Canadian’s development. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 2, 2021

The additions of Jota and Diaz show that Liverpool are already rebuilding their Champions League and Premier League-winning attack on the fly. With the futures of our established front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino all up in the air, and backups like Origi and Taki always seemingly on the verge of a move elsewhere... if departures really do happen, I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool made a move for David. It would seem to fit the Liverpool transfer model: it’s someone they’ve kept tabs on for quite a while, with a high probability of a bargain with Lille in some kind of a financial pickle after the Ligue 1 broadcast rights debacle. I’d keep an eye out for this name in the summer.