Liverpool Reportedly Close to Signing Celtic Starlet

Liverpool look set to land another talented young player from the United Kingdom with reports today having the Reds close to agreeing a deal with 16-year-old Celtic winger Ben Doak, who has made two appearances this season in the Scottish Premiership.

Very much a name for the future, the youngster would join the likes of Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon as talented young attackers brought in to finish their development in the Liverpool academy and, if all goes well, grow into contributing club trained players.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, a deal to bring Doak to Merseyside is all but done, and with the youngster having yet to sign a senior contract with Celtic the Scottish club would receive only minimal, UEFA-mandated training compensation.

Such a fee would be lower in Doak’s case than for a player like Elliott—or expected summer signing Fabio Carvalho—due to the youngster playing in a different federation, meaning compensation would be set by UEFA’s standards which are lower than the English FA’s.

Celtic are said to have fast-tracked Doak into the first team in an effort to convince him to sign a senior deal and remain in Scotland for at least the foreseeable future, but joining Liverpool appears an opportunity too good for the youngster to pass up.