Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Chelsea Battle For Barcelona Star

The race is on for Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo, at least according to Catalan news outlets. Liverpool are said to have an interest in the defender, but Chelsea have also thrown their hat in the ring to try and secure his services during the summer.

This news comes after reports that Araujo and his agent rejected the terms of a new offer from Barcelona that would keep the player past the end of his contract in summer 2023. It’s possible these new rumours are an attempt to give Araujo more leverage as negotiations continue.

It’s hard to see Liverpool prioritizing a center-back this summer, since they currently have so much quality in that position. However, they’ve shown with the transfer of Luis Diáz that they will not hesitate to jump on a player they like if they also believe that the price is right.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan player just earned himself a spot in Barcelona’s first team last season. This season, he’s featured in nearly every league game this season — admittedly not a ringing endorsement when the Catalan giants currently sit in fourth place in La Liga.

If either Premier League team is interested in him, it’s likely that Chelsea have a stronger interest, considering they may soon find their squad weak in his position.