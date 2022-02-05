Carvalho Transfer Saga: Spanish Giants Reportedly Look To Swoop

Death.

Taxes.

Real Madrid and Barcelona being linked to a high-profile target.

These things are certainties in life and football. And we all know football is life.

Anyway, according to the prolific Spanish football rumor mill AS, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are hoping to hijack the Fabio Carvalho deal after Liverpool couldn’t quite get it over the line on Transfer Deadline Day.

The rumor isn’t shocking—using Barca and Madrid to get those almighty clicks, regardless of truth, isn’t unusual—and it wouldn’t be shocking if they were actually trying to pull the strings behind the scenes to sway the transfer in their favor.

With Liverpool’s recent transfer success, especially with young talent, it would be borderline negligent of the two Spanish Giants not to try to pull their weight and swoop in. And unlike Liverpool (or any non-English club), they could get the Fulham youngster for free, without even having to pay a relatively small transfer or tribunal fee.

However, it must be noted that all the noises, including those from reputable, club-connected journalists, seems to indicate that Liverpool’s deal for Carvalho is still on. If the player was committed to playing on Merseyside, under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage, then it seems unlikely that Barca batting their eyes at the player would change his stance.

Anyway, like all things in the transfer market, until there’s an official word from the club anything can happen. Stay tuned.