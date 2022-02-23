Rumour Mongering: Newcastle and Aston Villa Target Joe Gomez

Over the weekend, Joe Gomez was handed his first start of 2022 when he lined up at right back against Norwich City. That appearance for the 24-year-old defender seemed to remind the rumour mongers of his existence.

In its wake, a number of stories have emerged linking Gomez with a move away from the Reds in the summer, with the two main potential suitors said to be newly rich Newcastle and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Gomez, who has a contract through the summer of 2024, has seen his minutes limited this season as the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté and a run of fitness for Joël Matip has kept him stuck as fourth man on the depth chart.

That start on Saturday against Norwich was his third overall appearance in 2022 and 13th of the season, with the player having so far seen the pitch for 530 total minutes to date—an average of 41 minutes per appearance.

Add it all up—his age, contract status, and limited opportunities—and it’s perhaps not surprising that there would be some speculation about the player’s future, with the linked clubs at least seeming plausible destinations.

With three months left in the season a there’s a chance the situation changes before summer, of course, but if Gomez’ opportunities remain limited it’s likely there will be questions to ask about his future at the end of it.