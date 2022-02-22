Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Lead Liverpool and Barcelona in Raphinha Chase

Since last summer, one of the most frequently linked players to Liverpool Football Club has been Leeds United winger Raphinha, but the latest transfer chatter has the player more likely to end up at Chelsea or Barcelona next season.

That’s the story being spun today by FootballTransfers and having since spread to other English outlets, with the suggestion being that it is Chelsea who currently stand as fairly heavy favourites to secure the Brazilian’s signature.

The most interesting part of the story, though, may be the claim that Raphinha’s release clause is set to drop from a hefty €75M to a bargain €25M should Leeds, who are currently five points clear of the drop, end up being relegated.

If the claim is accurate, at that price Raphinha would represent perhaps the best attacking value in the transfer market at the end of the current season, making him a steal for Chelsea should Leeds go down and they manage to sign him.

For Liverpool, though, no matter how good the price might be, the club have rarely chased after players simply based on value—with fit and need being equally important, and the arrival of Luis Diaz seeming to rule out real need.

Liverpool’s move to move up their summer plans and complete the signing of the 25-year-old Colombia and FC Porto star winger in January likely means there will be no major attacking incomings for the Reds in the offseason.

A major departure could change things, but even then the expected arrival of Fabio Carvalho could mean the Reds would prefer stick to the disciplined approach to transfers that has brought them success under Jürgen Klopp.